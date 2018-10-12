9 children killed as wall falls on them in Sukkur village

SUKKUR: Nine children were killed and three injured as the wall of a house fell on them in a village near Sukkur on Thursday morning.

The tragic incident occurred in Ghulam Rasool Shambani village located on the outskirts of Saleh Patt in Sukkur district. The identity of dead could not be ascertained till filing this news.

The bodies and injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

The eyewitnesses said that the wall of the house was old and in worst condition.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the incident and directed MPA Awais Shah to visit the incident place and take care of the injured children. The victims are aged between 5 to 10 years.

Two boys and six girls were among those died. The police reached the scene and started an investigation into the incident.