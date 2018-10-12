Stop child labour

The problem of child labour is quite common across Pakistan and continues to spoil the lives of thousands of children. In our country, approximately 19 million children are working trapped in child labour. It is sad to see children, who should be going to schools at this age, going to workshops, shops, industries, kilns and factories. Although there are many laws against child labour, they haven’t been properly implemented to date. The government should take some proactive and stringent measures to end child labour.

Sanita Sultana

Islamabad