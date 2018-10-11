FIA unearths Ayyan’s link with fake accounts

ISLAMABAD. Ayyan Ali will face another case in coming days as Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has unearthed her link with bogus bank accounts. The reliable sources said, "Transactions had been made in Ayyan Ali's account from fake accounts." The FIA on Wednesday found a link between model Ayyan Ali's accounts and fictitious bank accounts used for money laundering in the country, the sources claimed. Last week, the Special Customs Court (SCC) Rawalpindi issued non-bailable arrest warrant for the supermodel in currency smuggling case. The supermodel was absconding from trial in a currency smuggling case after fleeing abroad. She did not appear in the court in 50 proceedings.

The court ordered customs officials to arrest the accused and present her in court by October 22 at any cost.

It is worth mentioning here that FIA is investigating 32 people in relation to money laundering from fictitious accounts, including Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur. Zardari’s close aide Hussain Lawai was arrested in July in connection with the probe.