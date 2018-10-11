Narrow win for Navy in PPFL

LAHORE: Pakistan Navy defeated Bloach FC Noshki 1-0 in a match of 12th Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) at the Qasim Bagh Stadium Multan on Wednesday.

Saddam Khan scored the decider. Navy started positively with the determination for second win of the season. Baloch FC was looking for first victory. Navy had the majority of possession and chances but a breakthrough was given by Saddam Khan in the 19th who netted the ball to make it 1-0. Navy created more changes in the first half but defenders tackled well. Baloch FC’s quest for equaliser remained lost due to lack of pressure on Navy’s defence. The match finished 1-0 in favour of Navy who now have 7 points from 3 games while Baloch FC remain at the bottom half of the table with only 1 point from 4 games.