Kazak envoy visits ICCI

Islamabad : Pakistan and Kazakhstan have great potential to enhance cooperation in many fields and if both countries facilitate their private sectors, the annual bilateral trade volume could be increased from current below $25 million to $250-500 million.

This was observed by Barlybay Sadykov, ambassador Kazakhstan while exchanging views with Ahmed Hassan Moughal, president, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry during his visit to Chamber House. Raffat Farid Senior Vice President ICCI, Sheikh Amir Waheed, M. Shakeel Munir and Muhammad Hussain were also present at the occasion.

Barlybay Sadykov said that many Pakistani products including fruits and vegetables, pharmaceuticals, surgical instruments, leather goods have great potential in Kazakhstan and Pakistani exporters should step up efforts to enhance exports of these products to Kazakh market. He said Kazakhstan has adopted a Strategy 2050 to become 20th most advanced country in the world and it offered a good opportunity to big Pakistani companies to explore JVs and investment in various sectors of Kazakhstan economy.

He said a railway link was built from Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan to Iran which could be extended to Pakistan to promote bilateral trade and people to people contacts.