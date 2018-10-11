Officers visit PSCA





LAHORE: In a study tour arranged by Senior Management Wing of the National Management College Lahore, a delegation of 10 senior officers visited Punjab Police Integrated Command Control and Communication (PPIC3) centre to secure first-hand insight of the faculty.

The delegations comprised the officers from occupational groups such as Foreign Service of Pakistan, Police Service of Pakistan, Pakistan Audit and Accounts Service, Inland Revenue, Provincial Management Services and Information Group. Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Chief Operating Officer Akbar Nasir Khan and Chief Administrative Officer Muhammad Kamran Khan briefed the delegation on the various arms and functions of the project.