Thu October 11, 2018
Call Nawaz so he could throw judges out of court, CJP to Talal

Free fall for rupee: Dollar soars by Rs9.37

Appointments in army: Lt Gen Asim Munir new DG ISI

Govt crosses SC red line in IGP transfer case

NAB raids Anwar Majeed's office in Karachi

FATF recommendations: Pakistan told to track transactions of $3,000 and above

PM Imran Khan launches Naya Pakistan Housing Program

Nawaz Sharif seeks removal of name from ECL

Faisal Raza Abidi arrested in contempt case

Google challenges Apple with new Pixel 3 phone

OC
Our Correspondent
October 11, 2018

SC disposes of Nandipur project case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday disposed of a petition filed against the delay in construction of Nandipur power project after it was informed that a reference has been filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the matter. A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar disposed of the petition filed by PML-N leader and former minister of water and power Khwaja Asif against delay in commissioning of Nandipur power project.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar said that as the anti-graft body had filed a reference and as such, court proceedings should not affect NAB proceedings. Earlier, an accountability court decided to indict former premier Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Babar Awan in the Nandipur power project corruption reference on October 24.

On August 11, the NAB held the previous government of PPP responsible for delaying the Nandipur project, causing a losses of Rs27.3 billion to the national exchequer in 2009. Imranul Haq, NAB Special Prosecutor, had submitted an interim report in the SC. The report stated that due to non-issuance of legal opinion of the Ministry of Law and Justice led by Babar Awan, the Nandipur power project faced the losses amounted to Rs27.3 billion.

One dead as monstrous Hurricane Michael tears into Florida

Millions transferred to model Ayyan Ali via fake account

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Match fixing, the curse of planet football

Indian employers under pressure to respond to surge in #MeToo allegations

Tanushree motivated me to share my story: Vinta Nanda on harassment by Alok Nath

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

