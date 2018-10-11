No to dowry

While it is good to note that Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched the austerity drive to cut expenditure, he should also pay attention to saving the large amount of money being spent by the rich on lavish wedding functions. The culture of having a grand wedding occasion has created problems for the middle class who have to take loans to arrange a function.

Many families reject a girl if her family is unable to give dowry. There should be a complete ban on lavish wedding functions. The PTI government is the ray of hope for many people. It should take steps to get rid of this social evil which has negatively affected a large number of people.

Zaheer Ahmed

Islamabad