Amn Jirga to launch drive against usury, ice

PESHAWAR: The Amn Jirga Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday announced to launch a campaign against usury and ice drugs from October 12.

Speaking at a press conference at the Peshawar Press Club, Amn Jirga Chairman Syed Kamal Shah said the interest-based private business and use of ice drugs was on the rise and destroying the young generation.

He said that to protect the youth from the curse of drugs and eliminate other evils from the society was the responsibility of all and sundry.

He said the Amn Jirga was playing its part in eliminating all social evils and that was why it had decided to launch a campaign against private-interest based business and selling and use of ice.