Steps under way for uplift of agriculture sector: minister

GUJRANWALA: Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Noman Ahmed Langrial Tuesday said the government was taking effective steps to uplift agriculture sector.

Addressing a seminar organised by the Agriculture Department, the minister said Pakistani rice was being demanded from all over the world due to its high taste and quality and during 2017-18 some 2.29 million ton rice was exported. Langrial said purpose of reforms in agriculture sector meant to increase quality and quantity of our products by adopting new methods. Officers of agriculture department and a large number of farmers attended the seminar. He said agriculture department was cooperating farmers to resolve their problems and they were being informed about climate change and new technology.

1,981 KANAL LAND RETRIEVED: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Shoaib Tariq Warriach said the district administration had so far retrieved some 1,981 kanal land worth Rs 780 million from squatters. Talking to reporters, the DC said the anti-encroachment operation was underway successfully and after getting clear the GT Road, now the operation was being shifted to city areas. He said 2,852 encroachments had been removed and eight cases were registered against those who put up resistance during the operation.