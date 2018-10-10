100 youth participate in e-games

PESHAWAR: A large number of enthusiastic youth participated in various e-games held at the Qayyum Sports Complex on Tuesday.

Oraginsed by the Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP), over 100 youth participated in different e-gaming, including Tekken 7, counter striker, e-football, snooker and others.

Azizullah, assistant director Sports, was the chief guest on the occasion. Khyber Pakhtun-khwa Secretary General Zulfiqar Khan, Director Sports Department (Operations) Saqlain Shah and others were also present on the occasion. The activity was aimed at providing entertainment and learning opportunities of modern e-games on computer to the youth.