RCB intensifies anti-encroachment drive

Rawalpindi : Acting on the directions of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO), Rawalpindi Cantonment, the enforcement staff has further intensified its anti-encroachment drive in all parts falling under the limits of this civic body.

Talking to ‘The News’ here Tuesday the head of Enforcement Cell, Hassan Jan told though action against encroachers was taken on regular basis. However, as directed by CEO, Sibtain Raza, we have further expedited the drive against them. During the current year, from January 1 to October 7, we have carried out countless operations in the wards falling under RCB particularly in Saddar Bazar, Ahata Methu Khan, Kashmir Road, Bank Road, Tench Bhata, Kamalabad, Chungi no. 22, People’s Colony. During the operations the enforcement cell has confiscated over 1,372 hand carts, 6,884 counter table etc, 96 engine and other parts which creates encroachments. All the confiscated goods are placed in enforcement store.

Similarly, through operations against encroachers, the enforcement cell has been able to generate amount of Rs4,943,180 in shape of fine from these areas.

He did not agree to a question that the drive is launched only against temporary encroachers while shopkeepers and traders are spared. He said that the enforcement cell also confiscate goods placed outside shops, shopping plazas and trading centres. Action is carried out on equal basis irrespective of any influence and pressure. We do not tolerate even political pressure, he cleared.

At the same time, Hassan Jan told that a mechanism was being prepared to launch operations even against permanent encroachers which include demolishing cemented constructions and shelters outside the shops. Apart from drawing action, the enforcement cell under his head directs the shopkeepers and traders to place their goods in the limited capacity instead of violating the rules and regulations of cantonment act. Huge fines are also imposed even on them if they fail to abide by the rules and regulations, he said.

Moreover, we during operations, on seeing parking of vehicles outside capacity limits of the showroom direct the owners to move them from road sides. At the end of day, a operation report is submitted to the CEO who often also make surprise visits to various markets, bazars and other places to assess the performance of the enforcement cell.