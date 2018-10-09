22 lawbreakers held

Rawalpindi : Police in their crackdowns against anti-social elements have arrested 22 lawbreakers including five Punjab Renting Rules violators, four proclaimed offenders (POs) and three Court Absconders (CAs) besides recovering five liters liquor, a 30 bore pistol with two rounds, a 9 mm pistol with 49 rounds and huge quantity of fireworks items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, City police held Ali Raza for having five liters liquor. Cantt police rounded up Adil on recovery of a 30 bore pistol and two rounds.

Airport police apprehended Ashir on recovery of 9mm pistol with 49 rounds and a fireworks dealer Faraz on recovery of huge quantity of fireworks items.

Morgah and Airport police also netted Naveed, Asif, Gul Zaib, Owais and Faizan for violating Punjab Renting Rules and for not passing on the required information to the concerned police station.