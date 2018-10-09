PBM launches programme for deserving women

Islamabad: Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal has (PBM) launched special funding programme by establishing 27 vocational centres (dastkari) schools for training of poor/deserving women.

An official of the Bait-ul-Mal while talking to APP said that the centres would offer courses in cutting, drafting, tailoring, hand embroidery, machine embroidery and hand knitting.

The centres also offer five courses in computing and a wider range of traditional female skills will be conducted, he said.

He further said that the courses are usually for six months and to be run in morning and afternoon shifts,120 students are enrolled in each course and total of 2,446 student will be enrolled.

Under the programme, the assistance would be provided to deserving women to make them economically strong by empower them, he commented.