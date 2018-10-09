Tue October 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results

BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results
Cyclone Luban in Arabian Sea might impact Balochistan, Karachi: Met office

Cyclone Luban in Arabian Sea might impact Balochistan, Karachi: Met office
Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Another surgical strike?

Another surgical strike?
Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package

Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package
PM Imran Khan to launch ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign today

PM Imran Khan to launch ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign today
The Bangladesh model

The Bangladesh model
Experienced incompetence?

Experienced incompetence?
Price hike compulsion, no immediate remedy: PM

Price hike compulsion, no immediate remedy: PM
Buzdar to stay as CM till PTI govt lasts in Punjab: Imran

Buzdar to stay as CM till PTI govt lasts in Punjab: Imran

Top Story

October 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

SC special bench to hear FBR cases

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday decided to form a special bench for next week, which would decide the top five cases of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on priority basis. Hearing a case concerning the FBR, the court also directed the Member (Legal) that their lawyers should be fully prepared and he too should remain in the courtroom.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar, who headed a three-member bench, remarked that corruption had crossed limits and the FBR officials were working in connivance with thieves. They pocket half of the lawyers’ fee. Billions of rupees were stuck due to litigation and they sent non-serious cases to courts to shift the dirt to the judiciary, he added. Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan observed that the status of FBR cases was the worst among those being heard by the courts. Its lawyers appearing before the courts did not know anything about the cases, but the judiciary was blamed for pendency, he said.

When the chief justice asked an FBR official to assist the court and how much knowledge he had about income tax laws, he replied he was Member(Operation) and the Member (Legal) was responsible for that job. At this, the chief justice said what he would say about performance if the court decided that their tax claim was wrong.

Why they didn’t challenge the tribunal’s verdict, the chief justice questioned and added that billions were disputed, but the FBR officials used to go on retirement after creating the mess. To this, Justice Ijaz added that the FBR lawyers were interested in adjournments only and multiple lawyers were appearing in a case, but the responsibility was shifted when arguments were sought.

On court’s order, the Member (Legal) appeared before the bench and said a total of 1,854 cases involving Rs38 billion were pending with the apex court, after the orders to form a special bench was passed.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda

Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda
Nana Patekar served notice by Indian commission for women

Nana Patekar served notice by Indian commission for women
Award-winning Indian lyricist Varun Grover accused of sexual harassment

Award-winning Indian lyricist Varun Grover accused of sexual harassment

Photos & Videos

Woman refutes Trump's sexist statement with catchy viral song

Woman refutes Trump's sexist statement with catchy viral song
#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
Will Smith drives rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai

Will Smith drives rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai

Famed TV personality Alok Nath accused of harassment, rape

Famed TV personality Alok Nath accused of harassment, rape