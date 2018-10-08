One arrested in sexual assault cases

PESHAWAR: The police have arrested an accused in a case related to sexual assault of minor girls, officials said on Sunday.

An official of the Capital City Police said that one Farhan was arrested after some locals complained that he tried to sexually assault a 10-year old girl in Gulberg. The official said the accused was arrested and taken to a police station.He added that during the interrogation, the accused revealed he had earlier sexually assaulted or attempted to assault many other children in the last many months. A special investigation team was constituted to interrogate the accused about other incidents.

An official said that he used to target minor girls and take them to isolated places. A closed-circuit television camera footage shows the accused trying to trap a girl but she managed to run away.