Mon October 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Change

Change
Renowned chef Tahir Chaudhry dies of cardiac arrest

Renowned chef Tahir Chaudhry dies of cardiac arrest

Saudi Arabia got nothing free from US: MBS

Saudi Arabia got nothing free from US: MBS
PM Imran Khan promises ´whistleblower´ law to fight corruption

PM Imran Khan promises ´whistleblower´ law to fight corruption
Review of CPEC accord underway: Imran

Review of CPEC accord underway: Imran
Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package

Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package
Another surgical strike?

Another surgical strike?
BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results

BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results
Hafeez hits hundred as Pakistan dominate Australia

Hafeez hits hundred as Pakistan dominate Australia
Pakistan gradually losing international trade over poor governance

Pakistan gradually losing international trade over poor governance

Top Story

S
Sabah
October 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Deadline to conclude cases against Sharifs ends

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) deadline to conclude two alleged corruption references against the former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif family has ended on Sunday.

According to a private TV channel, the Accountability Court II Judge Muhammad Arshad Malik will write to the Supreme Court of Pakistan today (Monday) for further extension of time for conclusion of Al Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investment references against Nawaz Sharif.

On August 27, the Supreme Court had directed the accountability court to decide the Al Azizia and Flagship corruption references within six weeks. So far, five extensions to wrap up the corruption references initiated by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) have been granted by the apex court.

The Supreme Court had initially set a six-month deadline to conclude the three alleged corruption references against the Sharif family. Accountability Court II Judge Arshad Malik is hearing both Al Azizia reference and the Flagship Investment case.

In the Al Azizia reference, statements of all witnesses have been recorded while the cross examination of the investigation officer Mehboob Alam is yet to conclude and after this the statement of Nawaz Sharif will be recorded and then the hearing of the reference will be concluded.

The Flagship Investment reference is also under way. Both Joint Investigation Team (JIT) head Wajid Zia and the investigation officer Mehboob Alam are yet to appear before the court to record their statements in the case.

It is also worth mentioning here that accountability court judge Muhammad Bashir had delivered the judgement on Avenfiled London Apartments reference on 6th July, awarding Nawaz Sharif 10 years imprisonment and fine, Maryam Nawaz seven years imprisonment and fine and Captain (R) Muhammad Safdar one year imprisonment.

However, two-member Islamabad High Court bench, headed by Justice Athar Minallah, had suspended the sentences of members of Sharif family on 19th September till the final verdict on the appeals is delivered.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy
Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Impossible to work with someone guilty of misconduct: Hrithik Roshan on working with Bahl

Impossible to work with someone guilty of misconduct: Hrithik Roshan on working with Bahl

Kangana hits back at Sonam Kapoor

Kangana hits back at Sonam Kapoor

Photos & Videos

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy
Sonam Kapoor on Bollywood’s #MeToo movement: I believe all these women

Sonam Kapoor on Bollywood’s #MeToo movement: I believe all these women
Will Smith all set to make a dance cameo in 'Student of the Year 2'

Will Smith all set to make a dance cameo in 'Student of the Year 2'

WATCH: Elderly man plays football like a pro

WATCH: Elderly man plays football like a pro