Deadline to conclude cases against Sharifs ends

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) deadline to conclude two alleged corruption references against the former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif family has ended on Sunday.

According to a private TV channel, the Accountability Court II Judge Muhammad Arshad Malik will write to the Supreme Court of Pakistan today (Monday) for further extension of time for conclusion of Al Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investment references against Nawaz Sharif.

On August 27, the Supreme Court had directed the accountability court to decide the Al Azizia and Flagship corruption references within six weeks. So far, five extensions to wrap up the corruption references initiated by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) have been granted by the apex court.

The Supreme Court had initially set a six-month deadline to conclude the three alleged corruption references against the Sharif family. Accountability Court II Judge Arshad Malik is hearing both Al Azizia reference and the Flagship Investment case.

In the Al Azizia reference, statements of all witnesses have been recorded while the cross examination of the investigation officer Mehboob Alam is yet to conclude and after this the statement of Nawaz Sharif will be recorded and then the hearing of the reference will be concluded.

The Flagship Investment reference is also under way. Both Joint Investigation Team (JIT) head Wajid Zia and the investigation officer Mehboob Alam are yet to appear before the court to record their statements in the case.

It is also worth mentioning here that accountability court judge Muhammad Bashir had delivered the judgement on Avenfiled London Apartments reference on 6th July, awarding Nawaz Sharif 10 years imprisonment and fine, Maryam Nawaz seven years imprisonment and fine and Captain (R) Muhammad Safdar one year imprisonment.

However, two-member Islamabad High Court bench, headed by Justice Athar Minallah, had suspended the sentences of members of Sharif family on 19th September till the final verdict on the appeals is delivered.