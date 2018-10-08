Mon October 08, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 8, 2018

UAF syndicate approves 30 teachers’ regularisation

FAISALABAD: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) syndicate has approved the budget of Rs8.7 billion for the financial year 2018/19.

The 311th meeting of the syndicate was presided over by UAF Vice-Chancellor Dr Zafar Iqbal Randhawa here on Sunday. As many as Rs2.4 billion has been allocated for research whereas under the head of recurring budget of Rs4.6 billion, Rs1.45 billion has been allocated for development projects whereas Rs2.6 billion for salaries.

The meeting also approved regularisation of 30 teachers from Laboratory High School, besides appointing Dr Sohail Sajid, Dr Asif Tanvir, Dr Nazir Javed and Dr Mansoor Hameed as chairmen of the Parasitology, Agronomy, Plant Pathology and Botany departments respectively. The meeting also gave nod to restore salaries of the employees of the Centre of Advanced Studies in Agriculture and Food Security. It also approved the annual increment of 140 teachers working under the Tenure Track System.

Talking to meeting, the vice chancellor said that the meeting could not be held for the last 15 months, delaying the approval of various matters. He said the university was committed to addressing the issues of the students and employees.

