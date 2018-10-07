Sun October 07, 2018
Islamabad

October 7, 2018

Kyrgyzstan marks 27th independence day

Islamabad : Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan, Erik Beishembiev has said relations between both countries are very warm and cordial and improving with the each passing day.

He made these remarks while speaking on the occasion of 27th independence day function. A large number of guests hailing from various walks of life attended the reception. Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor ul Haq Qadri was the chief guest.

The ambassador said, Pakistan is playing a vital role in fighting terrorism and making efforts to preserve peace and stability in the region.

Our country can cooperate with Pakistan on security and military issues, including training of Kyrgyzstan’s security and military officers at Pakistani institutions on counterterrorism, English language and peacekeeping activity.

In March 2018, the Head of the General Staff of Kyrgyzstan’s Armed Forces Major General R. Duishembiev visited Pakistan and discussed the ways of strengthening cooperation between our countries.

In recent years higher education is developing very fast in Kyrgyzstan. We had only 12 universities before independence in 1991 and now it is 50 from which 31 belong to state and 19 are private.

Many international students study in Kyrgyz universities due to high level of education and relatively low prices, including almost 1000 from Pakistan.

Last year Kyrgyz-Pakistani International Institute of medical sciences was established in Kyrgyzstan and first Pakistani students will begin study there in current year.

