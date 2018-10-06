Sat October 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today

Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today
Dar’s ‘darlings’ shown the door

Dar’s ‘darlings’ shown the door
Appointment of top bureaucrats: Powers to PM, CMs to be curtailed

Appointment of top bureaucrats: Powers to PM, CMs to be curtailed
Imran advised to copy Bangladeshi model instead of Swedish

Imran advised to copy Bangladeshi model instead of Swedish
What Fawad Hassan Fawad disclosed about Shehbaz Sharif at NAB office?

What Fawad Hassan Fawad disclosed about Shehbaz Sharif at NAB office?
Zartaj Gul, five other ministers, take oath as federal cabinet members

Zartaj Gul, five other ministers, take oath as federal cabinet members

PTI govt decides to nominate Fakhar Imam as PAC chairman

PTI govt decides to nominate Fakhar Imam as PAC chairman
Prime Minister's 100-days agenda progress tracker website launched

Prime Minister's 100-days agenda progress tracker website launched
Fawad Chaudhry was earning more as anchor than as minister now

Fawad Chaudhry was earning more as anchor than as minister now
Shehbaz Sharif arrested in Ashiana Company scam

Shehbaz Sharif arrested in Ashiana Company scam

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
October 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

392 polling stations declared sensitive for Karachi, Khairpur by-elections

As many as 392 polling stations in Karachi and Khairpur have been declared sensitive from security point of view for by-elections that are scheduled for five constituencies of the two cities later this month.

A high-level meeting with Sindh Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah in chair reviewed security arrangements for by-polls at the Sindh Secretariat on Friday. A total of around 1,432,000 voters are registered to cast votes in the upcoming by-elections for the two National Assembly and as many Sindh Assembly constituencies of Karachi and one Sindh Assembly constituency of Khairpur.

The by-elections will be held in two stages. The elections for NA-243 Karachi District East, PS-30 Khairpur and PS-87 Karachi District Malir will be conducted on October 14, while for NA-247 Karachi District South and PS-111 Karachi District South, the polls will be held on October 21.

The chief secretary directed the relevant departments to install closed-circuit television cameras at the 1,490 polling booths of the 392 sensitive polling stations in Karachi and Khairpur. Fool-proof arrangements should be made to ensure security and due implementation of code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan during the polling process for the by-elections, the chief secretary said. He also directed the relevant authorities to provide emergency health facilities at the polling stations.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Kaleem Imam assured participants of the meeting that the police force will take all the required steps to ensure security during the by-polls. According to the IGP, the police force is ready and fully equipped to maintain law and order during the by-polls. He also maintained that the law and order situation in Karachi has been improved.

Provincial Election Commissioner M.Yousuf Khatak, ACS Health M.Usman Chahar, Home Secretary A. Kabeer Kazi, Karachi Commissioner Sualeh Farooqui, Sukkur Commissioner M. Rafeeq and other senior officers also attended the meeting. The deputy commissioners of the districts where the by-elections are to be held, have been assigned the responsibilities of the district monitoring officers for the electoral process.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Pakistan´s Yasir targets 20 Australian scalps, series win

Pakistan´s Yasir targets 20 Australian scalps, series win
Kuldeep five-for gives India record Test win against West Indies

Kuldeep five-for gives India record Test win against West Indies
´Great opportunity´ for Australia´s new boys, says Paine

´Great opportunity´ for Australia´s new boys, says Paine
Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Photos & Videos

Video: Shadab Khan has his birthday cake smashed in his face

Video: Shadab Khan has his birthday cake smashed in his face
Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody