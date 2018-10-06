Sat October 06, 2018
Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
October 6, 2018

Teachers’ training on Holy Quran sessions opened

Islamabad : Marking the World Teachers Day, the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) on Friday inaugurated the teachers' training programme on the Holy Quran lessons at the public sector educational institutions of Islamabad Capital Territory.

Two events were held in this respect at Islamabad Model College for Girls, F/7-4 and Islamabad College for Boys, G/6-3.

FDE Director Model Colleges Dr Tariq Masood was the chief guest on the occasion with male and female teachers, educationists and teachers of the Holy Quran in attendance.

Before the ceremony, classes of the Holy Quran teaching were held at both the colleges in which the trainers taught teachers the ways to teach the Holy Quran to the students.

The FDE director highlighted the importance of teaching of the Holy Quran to the students.

He said the teaching of the Holy Quran was necessary besides the scientific education.

"The teaching of the Holy Quran has been initiated at educational institutions," he said.

The educationists highlighted the role of Islamabad's teachers in building the character of the people as well as the issues facing them.

Assistant Education Officer Aftab Tariq called for focus on the challenges of education sector.

He said the government should resolve the issues of educational institutions and its teachers.

