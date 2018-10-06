Sat October 06, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 6, 2018

LCWU rewards researchers

LAHORE: Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) has given away cash awards and commendatory certificates to its 89 faculty members for best research in their relevant disciplines.

A function, chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Farkhanda Manzoor, was held in this regard in Syndicate Hall. The VC distributed the certificates among best researchers and appreciated their role in promoting research culture. Total 89 faculty members from almost all teaching disciplines were nominated and Rs 2.4 million were awarded to them.

LCWU Director Research Prof Dr Shagufta Naz said LCWU had been honoured with United State Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) patent on the invention titled, “Process for Recombinant Protein Expression Augmentation in Bacillus Expression System.” The VC said, “We will provide all facilities and sources to promote research in the institution.

A special fund has been allocated to facilitate research scholars, Dr Farkhanda added. Workshop: Punjab University Centre for Clinical Psychology (CCP) held a workshop titled “Supervision from Supervisee’s Perceptive.”

Resource person Dr Neelofar Rehman from Australia, an accredited clinical psychologist, delivered a talk on the various dimensions of clinical supervision and how could it be made more effective and influential for the supervisees of clinical psychology.

The workshop was attended by CCP Director Dr Saima Dawood, faculty members and the clinical psychologists currently supervising the students of CCP at different teaching hospitals in Lahore, including Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Services Hospital, Jinnah Hospital and General Hospital.

LGH: Lahore General Hospital has banned entry of medical representatives into emergency department. The hospital has also put a ban in outdoor department till 01 pm. Ameerud-Din Medical College Principal Prof Mohammad Tayyab and Lahore General Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Mahmud Salahud-Din said the step would help doctors and paramedical staff to pay full attention on the patients and save their time too. They said the instructions should be followed strictly and if any violation occurs, DMS on Duty would be responsible and strict action would be taken.

