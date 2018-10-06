Operation launched against land mafia, not poor people: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of action against the masses during the campaign against encroachments and land grabbers and directed the authorities concerned that segments like street vendors and labourers should not be disturbed.

In a statement issued here Friday, the chief minister said the PTI is an organisation of the ordinary citizens and I am personally monitoring the operation launched against squatters and encroachers. This campaign is not aimed at depriving the poor and the labourers of their earning opportunities; rather it is meant for recovering precious lands and elimination of qabza mafia. If any action is initiated against the common man the officers concerned will be answerable, he added.

Meanwhile, the chief minister has ordered to constitute a task force to review matters pertaining to private hospitals and colleges. This force will review different issues, including fee structure of private hospitals, provision of healthcare facilities and procedure of recruitment of doctors. The chief minister’s task force will finalise its recommendations for the provision of better treatment facilities and relief to the people in private hospitals. The chief minister has also sought a detailed briefing about admissions, doctors’ recruitment and facilities in private medical colleges. The task force will present its proposals for improvement and submit a detailed report about the private medical colleges.

The chief minister has also directed to constitute a task force about private schools. This force will review different issues, including recruitment of teachers, staff, procedure of evaluating their competency and fee structure. It will present proposals in the detailed report for improving the affairs pertaining to the private schools.

He sought a detailed briefing about the entrance test for admissions to medical colleges and engineering universities. He will be soon given briefing about the procedure of entrance test and other relevant matters relating to medical colleges and engineering universities. The students fulfilling the merit criteria in the Punjab province will be given their rights and any injustice with the brilliant students will not be tolerated, the chief minister concluded.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar stated this while talking to delegations of notables belonging to Dera Ghazi Khan who called on him at his office on Friday. The chief minister listened to the recommendations and problems of the delegations and issued on-spot instructions for the solution of the problems faced by the people.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that promise of improving the living conditions of the dwellers of backward areas of the province would be fulfilled. Health, education and clean drinking water are basic rights of every citizen and they will be given this right. He said that committee is working to set up a Southern Punjab province on administrative grounds. Conditions of villages will be improved and cities will also be made better.

He said that clean and green Punjab programme will prove a revolutionary step of the PTI government. He regretted that menace of corruption had weakened the foundations of the country and it is the only reason that Pakistan has left behind today. The 220 million people will be given a corruption-free Pakistan, he added. Prime Minister Imran Khan has adopted zero-tolerance against the corrupt and looters are afraid of the PTI government, the CM said.

Meanwhile, Auqaf Minister Pir Syed Saeed-ul-Hasan Shah called on the chief minister at his office Friday. Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that political as well as military establishment is united in war against terrorism. Due to the great sacrifices of brave sons of the country, peace has been restored today.