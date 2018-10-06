No tankers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The KWSB authorities launched an online application to meet citizens’ demand for water tanker a couple of months ago. However, the application is not working properly and all requests are met with the generic reply that water tanker service is unavailable.
The KWSB authorities should take remedial measure to resolve the issue.
Irfan Ghouri
Karachi
