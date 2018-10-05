Quality assurance body gets office-bearers

PESHAWAR: The members of the executive committee of the Pakistan Network of Quality Assurance in Higher Education (PNQAHE) elected Prof Dr Arshad Javaid, Vice-chancellor Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar as founder president.

According to a press release issued by the KMU on Thursday, Syeda Asiyah Bukhari, Deputy Director KMU-QEC, was named as general secretary.

The decision was taken in the first meeting of the committee of PNQAHE held under the chairmanship of Prof. Dr Arshad Javaid.

Prof Dr Syed Arshad Karim, Director Sir Syed University Karachi nominated as vice president from the Sindh chapter, Dr Muhammad Mansha, Director QEC University of Education Lahore from Punjab chapter as joint secretary and Ms. Fareena Iqbal from Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), Islamabad as finance secretary, whereas Prof Dr Farmaullah, Director QEC of Agriculture University Peshawar, Dr Aslam Bhutto, Director QEC NED University of Engineering & Technology Karachi, Prof Dr Waseeullah Malik, Director QEC Kohat University of Science & Technology, Kohat, Dr Jahangir, Director QEC, Malakand University Chakdarra, Dir Lower, along with a representative from Quality Assurance Agency (QAA) of HEC Islamabad elected as members of the executive committee for the term of two years.

It said that Prof. Dr Imtiaz Ali Shah, Vice-chancellor University of Swabi and Prof. Dr Abid Ali Shah, Vice-chancellor University of Science & Technology Bannu were interim committee members.

It is worth mentioning that the Quality Enhancement Cell of KMU had proposed the establishment of PNQAHE in its first International Conference on Quality Assurance held in December 2017.