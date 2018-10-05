tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The KE authorities should explain why there is a surge in unscheduled loadshedding across the city. For the last two days, the power has been going out at odd hours during night.
When the power is restored, we suffer from the problem of low voltage. The authorities concerned should take issue of this problem. It is our right to have access to uninterrupted power supply.
Ghulam Moin
Karachi
