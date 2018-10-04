Thu October 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Nawaz Sharif responds to Rana Mashood’s statement

Nawaz Sharif responds to Rana Mashood’s statement
Khawar Maneka bursts into tears in court

Khawar Maneka bursts into tears in court

Saudi Arabia not part of CPEC institutional framework: Khusro

Saudi Arabia not part of CPEC institutional framework: Khusro
Late? Imran Khan seen running to National Assembly

Late? Imran Khan seen running to National Assembly
Probe confirms political interference in DPO Pakpattan transfer

Probe confirms political interference in DPO Pakpattan transfer
Avenfield reference: Detailed verdict on suspension of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz’s sentences issued

Avenfield reference: Detailed verdict on suspension of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz’s sentences issued
FBR cracks down on non-filers

FBR cracks down on non-filers
Pakistan’s way forward

Pakistan’s way forward
Deal made with ‘institutions’: Mashhood

Deal made with ‘institutions’: Mashhood
Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji trolled mercilessly for laughing at Krishna Raj Kapoor funeral

Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji trolled mercilessly for laughing at Krishna Raj Kapoor funeral

Sports

AFP
October 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

India pick teenage opener to fix top order

NEW DELHI: Skipper Virat Kohli said Wednesday India are looking to “cement” the team’s misfiring top order as teenage opener Prithvi Shaw was named in the final 12 for the first Test against the West Indies.

The world’s number one Test side suffered from inconsistent top order during their overseas tours of South Africa and England, losing 1-2 and 1-4 respectively.The two-match West Indies series starting in Rajkot on Thursday (today) gives India an opportunity to work on their problem areas ahead of the all-important tour of Australia starting next month.

“I think the top order getting cemented with these two Test matches, that’s what we are looking at,” Kohli told reporters.“These guys are new, so they will take a bit of time to get into it. But they definitely have the skill set,” he said.

“They should look at it as an opportunity and not think of pressure, because they’re very young, and it’s a great chance for them to cement their place and play for a long time.”The 18-year-old Shaw, who was chosen ahead of uncapped Mayank Agarwal and one-Test old Hanuma Vihari from the 15-man squad, is expected to open the batting alongside Lokesh Rahul.

Shaw has accumulated 1418 runs in 14 first-class games including seven centuries and made a strong showing for Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League Twenty20 tournament.Left-handed opener Shikhar Dhawan managed just 162 runs in eight innings in seaming English conditions and was subsequently dropped ahead of the West Indies series.

“We know as a team and everyone on the outside also knows the areas we need to improve on, and definitely if you look at sides that win Test matches, contributions at the top and contributions in the lower order are more crucial,” said Kohli.“Because whatever happens in the middle is connected to either the top order or what the lower order does.”

India team: Virat Kohli (captain), Lokesh Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

ICC warns England, Sri Lanka players of match fixing ahead of tour

ICC warns England, Sri Lanka players of match fixing ahead of tour
Pakistan crush Bangladesh to take 1-0 lead in women’s T20I series

Pakistan crush Bangladesh to take 1-0 lead in women’s T20I series
Saudi Arabia football federation appoints first women board members

Saudi Arabia football federation appoints first women board members
Steyn stars on return, Tahir grabs six wickets in South Africa romp

Steyn stars on return, Tahir grabs six wickets in South Africa romp

Photos & Videos

Horrific video: Girl slips off moving train in India

Horrific video: Girl slips off moving train in India
Instagram back up after worldwide outage

Instagram back up after worldwide outage
In conversation with PTV’s yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima

In conversation with PTV’s yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima
Priyanka reveals the real reason behind her trip to Jodhpur with Nick Jonas

Priyanka reveals the real reason behind her trip to Jodhpur with Nick Jonas