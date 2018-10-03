UHS announces entrance test result

LAHORE : The University of Health Sciences (UHS), Lahore, has announced the result of medical and dental colleges’ admission test (MDCAT), 2018.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, a total of 61,900 candidates appeared in the test held on September 23, out of them, 32,648, or 52.74 per cent, scored 60 pc and above marks; 8912, 14.40 pc, scored 50 to 59 pc marks; 8,016, 12.95 pc, candidates secured 40 to 49 pc marks, whereas, 12,324, 19.91 pc, scored less than 40 pc marks. Usman Ahmed, son of Imran Ahmed, got first position by securing 1082/1100 marks, Aleena Mujahid, daughter of Mujahid Rafique, bagged second position by securing 1076/1100 marks. Third position is shared by three candidates, Ahmad Shahroz, s/o Khalid Mahmood; Muhammad Wasiq Wasim, s/o Dr Wasim Iqbal and Saba Sattar, d/o Abdul Sattar, who scored 1070/1100 marks each. The admission schedule for the public sector colleges will be announced this week.

Training: A two-day training session was held at the University of Health Sciences (UHS) for the inspectors of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC). PMDC President Justice (R) Mian Shakirullah Jan was the chief guest on the concluding session on Tuesday. According to a press release issued here, the training was aimed at building capacity of senior medical faculty who would inspect various medical and dental colleges on behalf of PMDC for recognition purposes.