Wed October 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM Imran Khan opts for fewer staff, his ministers enjoy bloated offices

PM Imran Khan opts for fewer staff, his ministers enjoy bloated offices
NAB list of Dar’s properties: 17 out of 25 properties donated or sold out

NAB list of Dar’s properties: 17 out of 25 properties donated or sold out
Saudi oil sought on deferred payment

Saudi oil sought on deferred payment
After Falooda vendor a student becomes millionaire as FIA finds Rs170mn in his account

After Falooda vendor a student becomes millionaire as FIA finds Rs170mn in his account
Saudi Arabia desires to invest in alternative energy sector in Pakistan

Saudi Arabia desires to invest in alternative energy sector in Pakistan
Massive power outage hits parts of Karachi

Massive power outage hits parts of Karachi
Former model accuses Ronaldo of rape, football star calls it 'fake news'

Former model accuses Ronaldo of rape, football star calls it 'fake news'
Cost of CPEC’s Railways ML-I project brought down by $2 bn: Sheikh Rashid

Cost of CPEC’s Railways ML-I project brought down by $2 bn: Sheikh Rashid
Reflections from the UNGA

Reflections from the UNGA
Pakistan’s Shafqat Amanat Ali sings Gandhi’s favourite hymn in tribute to Indian leader

Pakistan’s Shafqat Amanat Ali sings Gandhi’s favourite hymn in tribute to Indian leader

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

UHS announces entrance test result

LAHORE : The University of Health Sciences (UHS), Lahore, has announced the result of medical and dental colleges’ admission test (MDCAT), 2018.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, a total of 61,900 candidates appeared in the test held on September 23, out of them, 32,648, or 52.74 per cent, scored 60 pc and above marks; 8912, 14.40 pc, scored 50 to 59 pc marks; 8,016, 12.95 pc, candidates secured 40 to 49 pc marks, whereas, 12,324, 19.91 pc, scored less than 40 pc marks. Usman Ahmed, son of Imran Ahmed, got first position by securing 1082/1100 marks, Aleena Mujahid, daughter of Mujahid Rafique, bagged second position by securing 1076/1100 marks. Third position is shared by three candidates, Ahmad Shahroz, s/o Khalid Mahmood; Muhammad Wasiq Wasim, s/o Dr Wasim Iqbal and Saba Sattar, d/o Abdul Sattar, who scored 1070/1100 marks each. The admission schedule for the public sector colleges will be announced this week.

Training: A two-day training session was held at the University of Health Sciences (UHS) for the inspectors of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC). PMDC President Justice (R) Mian Shakirullah Jan was the chief guest on the concluding session on Tuesday. According to a press release issued here, the training was aimed at building capacity of senior medical faculty who would inspect various medical and dental colleges on behalf of PMDC for recognition purposes.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

First trailer for mirror Image horror film 'Look Away' released

First trailer for mirror Image horror film 'Look Away' released
US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa

US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa
Dybala hat-trick as Juventus overrun Young Boys without Ronaldo

Dybala hat-trick as Juventus overrun Young Boys without Ronaldo
‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

Photos & Videos

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas off for a romantic getaway in Jodhpur

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas off for a romantic getaway in Jodhpur