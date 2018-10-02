Research based library network inaugurated at AIOU

Islamabad: The Country’s most modern research-based well-equipped library network for conducting academic research was inaugurated here on Monday at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).

It was the extension of the University’s Central library that meant to provide best possible facilities to students of higher education to conduct their research work, a press release said. The upgraded network was an initiative of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui who completes his four-year working tenure this week.

While inaugurating the extension project, he said it was his dream to develop the Central library as a hub of the research-based activities. The extended facilities in the library include a research repository, research lounge, PhD computer lab, ten study carrels and a discussion-hall with capacity of 100 students.

The extended network also contains Seerat corner, while it has upgraded Iqbal-corner. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui hoped that the AIOU’s Central library will work as a role-model in promoting library and research culture in the country.