Tue October 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA

Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA
Fire in Karachi Techno City doused

Fire in Karachi Techno City doused
‘China open to changes in BRI projects’

‘China open to changes in BRI projects’
Pakistan turns down clandestine meeting of Pak, India FMs

Pakistan turns down clandestine meeting of Pak, India FMs
Can the PTI bell the cat?

Can the PTI bell the cat?
Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports
Fact check: Maleeka Bokhari not appointed as Chairperson BISP

Fact check: Maleeka Bokhari not appointed as Chairperson BISP
ECP orders reelection in PP-217 Multan

ECP orders reelection in PP-217 Multan
Martina Hingis announces pregnancy on 38th birthday

Martina Hingis announces pregnancy on 38th birthday
Daily horoscope for Monday, October 1, 2018

Daily horoscope for Monday, October 1, 2018

Opinion

RB
Ramzy Baroud
October 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

War on relief

The US government’s decision to slash funds provided to the United Nations agency that cares for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, is part of a new American-Israeli strategy aimed at redefining the rules of the game altogether.

As a result, UNRWA is experiencing its worst financial crisis. The gap in its budget is estimated at around $217 million, and is rapidly increasing. Aside from future catastrophic events that would result in discontinuing services and urgent humanitarian aid to five million refugees registered with UNRWA, the impact of the US callous decision is already reverberating in many refugee camps across the region. Currently, UNRWA has downgraded many of its services: laying off many teachers, reducing staff and working hours at various clinics.

Nearly 40 percent of all Palestinian refugees live in Jordan, a country that is already overwhelmed by a million Syrian refugees who sought shelter there because of the grinding and deadly war in their own country.

Aware of Jordan’s vulnerability, American emissaries attempted to barter with the country to heed the US demand of revoking the status of the two million Palestinian refugees. Instead of funding UNRWA, Washington offered to re-channel the funds directly to the Jordanian government. Thus, the US hopes that the Palestinian refugee status would no longer be applicable. Unsurprisingly, Jordan refused the American offer.

News of this failed barter resurfaced last August. It was reported that US President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Jared Kushner, tried to sway the Jordanian government during his visit to Amman in June.

Washington and Israel are seeking to simply remove the ‘Right of Return’ for Palestinian refugees, as enshrined in international law, from the political agenda altogether.

Coupled with Washington’s strategy to “remove Jerusalem from the table,” the American strategy is neither random nor impulsive.

“It is important to have an honest and sincere effort to disrupt UNRWA,” Kushner wrote to the US Middle East envoy, Jason Greenblatt, in an email last January. The email, among others, was later leaked to Foreign Policy magazine. “This (agency) perpetuates a status quo,” he also wrote, referring to UNRWA as “corrupt, inefficient and doesn’t help peace.”

This notion that UNRWA sustains the status quo – meaning the political rights of Palestinians refugees – is the main reason behind the American war on the Organization, a fact that is confirmed through statements made by top Israeli officials, too.

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, echoed the American sentiment. UNRWA “has proven itself an impediment to resolving the conflict by keeping the Palestinians in perpetual refugee status,” he said.

Certainly, the US cutting of funds to UNRWA coincides with the defunding of all programs that provide any kind of aid to the Palestinian people. But the targeting of UNRWA is mostly concerned with the status of Palestinian refugees, a status that has irked Tel Aviv for 70 years.

Why does Israel want to place Palestinian refugees in a status-less category?

The refugee status is already a precarious one. To be a Palestinian refugee means living perpetually in limbo — unable to reclaim what has been lost, and unable to fashion an alternative future and a life of freedom and dignity.

How are Palestinians to reconstruct their identity that has been shattered by decades of exile, when Israel has constantly hinged its own existence as a ‘Jewish state’ on opposing the return and repatriation of Palestinian refugees? Per Israel’s logic, the mere Palestinian demand for the implementation of the internationally-sanctioned Right of Return is equivalent to a call for ‘genocide’. According to that same faulty logic, the fact that the Palestinian people live and multiply is a ‘demographic threat’ to Israel.

Much can be said about the circumstances behind the creation of UNRWA by the United Nations General Assembly in December 1949. But for most Palestinians, UNRWA is not a relief organization, per se – being registered as a refugee with UNRWA provides Palestinians with a temporary identity, the same identity that allowed four generations of refugees to navigate decades of exile.

This article has been excerpted from: ‘The Real Reasons behind Washington’s War on UNRWA’.

Courtesy: Counterpunch.org

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

PM Imran Khan's lookalike spotted in Nowshera

PM Imran Khan's lookalike spotted in Nowshera
Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Fakhr-e-Alam all set to make history by soaring through on a solo flight

Fakhr-e-Alam all set to make history by soaring through on a solo flight

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen battles cancer anew

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen battles cancer anew

Photos & Videos

Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of late actor Raj Kapoor, passes away at 87

Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of late actor Raj Kapoor, passes away at 87

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports
Video showing Tanushree Dutta’s car being attacked in 2008 emerges

Video showing Tanushree Dutta’s car being attacked in 2008 emerges
WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’

WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’