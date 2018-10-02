London University representative meets Dr Farogh

ISLAMABAD: Director Undergraduate Law Programmes, University of London Dr Simon Askey called on Federal Minister for Law and Justice Dr Farogh Naseem in his office, says a press release on Monday.

Simon Askey congratulated Dr Farogh Naseem on assuming his office as Law Minister. Both the sides discussed the quality of education in Pakistan. During the course of meeting, Dr Farogh Naseem said that not only the law programme but also all the undergraduate programmes of University of London are popular among the students of Pakistan. He further said that Pakistan has immense talent and brilliant students who are not only making us proud at home but globally as well. Law Minister offered his full cooperation and assistance to the director for the wellbeing of the law students.

In the meeting, Simon Askey appreciated the minister for his efforts for the legal community and for his keen interest for the betterment of legal fraternity. He also apprised the minister that in the external undergraduate law programme throughout the world 23 got first class out of which 9 are Pakistanis. He also briefed Dr Farogh Naseem about the scholarships awarded to the Pakistani students by the University of London.