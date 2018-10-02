Tue October 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA

Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA
Fire in Karachi Techno City doused

Fire in Karachi Techno City doused
‘China open to changes in BRI projects’

‘China open to changes in BRI projects’
Pakistan turns down clandestine meeting of Pak, India FMs

Pakistan turns down clandestine meeting of Pak, India FMs
Can the PTI bell the cat?

Can the PTI bell the cat?
Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports
Fact check: Maleeka Bokhari not appointed as Chairperson BISP

Fact check: Maleeka Bokhari not appointed as Chairperson BISP
ECP orders reelection in PP-217 Multan

ECP orders reelection in PP-217 Multan
Martina Hingis announces pregnancy on 38th birthday

Martina Hingis announces pregnancy on 38th birthday
Daily horoscope for Monday, October 1, 2018

Daily horoscope for Monday, October 1, 2018

Top Story

A
APP
October 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Parliament, PTV attack case: President Alvi, Shafqat Mehmood seek acquittal

ISLAMABAD: The President of Pakistan Arif Alvi and Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Monday filed an acquittal application through legal counsel Mohammad Ali Bukhari under Section 265-K of CrPC in the Parliament and PTV attack cases during the 2014 sit-in by PTI against the alleged rigging in 2013 elections.

The ATC court resumed the hearing of the case where 12 accused including Shah Mehmood Qureshi filed petition of exemption from appearing before the court. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s legal counsel Babar Awan also appeared before the judge of ATC and argued the case for an acquittal petition filed earlier on behalf of PM in the case.

The prime minister and other party leaders including Dr Arif Alvi, Asad Umar, Shah Mehmood Qureshi and others are accused of attacking the Parliament House and PTV office during the 2014 sit-in.

The court issued notices to the prosecution for further discussion on acquittal pleas by Dr Arif Alvi, Imran Khan and Shafqat Mehmood and adjourned the hearing till October 22. It is worth mentioning that President Dr Arif Alvi enjoys immunity from prosecution under Article 248 of the Constitution.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

PM Imran Khan's lookalike spotted in Nowshera

PM Imran Khan's lookalike spotted in Nowshera
Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Fakhr-e-Alam all set to make history by soaring through on a solo flight

Fakhr-e-Alam all set to make history by soaring through on a solo flight

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen battles cancer anew

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen battles cancer anew

Photos & Videos

Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of late actor Raj Kapoor, passes away at 87

Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of late actor Raj Kapoor, passes away at 87

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports
Video showing Tanushree Dutta’s car being attacked in 2008 emerges

Video showing Tanushree Dutta’s car being attacked in 2008 emerges
WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’

WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’