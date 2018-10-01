Probe begins into corruption cases

GUJRANWALA: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has geared up investigation of mega corruption cases throughout the region. Talking to media men, ACE Regional Director Sheikh Fareed Ahmed said that inquiries regarding the local bodies, public health and housing departments would be completed on priority basis. In this regard, the ACE has registered cases against 10 officers of Khiali Shah Pur Town and Qila Didar Singh Town over their alleged involvement in corruption and misuse of powers. He said Haji Ramzan gave an application that a land mafia member Qayyum Niazi, in connivance with the TMA Khiali administration, is constructing a plaza without getting approval from the competent authority.