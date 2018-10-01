Mon October 01, 2018
Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
October 1, 2018

Orientation programme for army officers concludes

Islamabad : The armed forces of Pakistan are the pride of entire Muslim World as they have always remained ready for the protection of religion and ummah besides own country.

This was stated by Prof Ahmed Yousef Al Draiweesh, president of the International Islamic University, in the concluding ceremony of 34th Islamic Orientation Programme (IOP) for the officers of armed forces of Pakistan. The one-month programme was held by the Dawah Academy of the University.

As many as 20 participants from Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Navy participated in the Islamic Orientation Programme.

During the one month IOP, different sessions included, Quran, Sirah of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Character Building, Meaning and Methodology of Da’wah, Qur’an an Introduction, Islamic Personality and Spiritual Development, Power Potential of Muslim Ummah, Purpose of Life, Human Behaviour and interaction, Islam and Secularism, Islam and Terrorism, Islam and the West, Misunderstandings about Islam, Concept of Leadership in Islam, Time and Personality Management, Islamic Culture and Civilization, Islamic System of Economics, Concept of Knowledge in Islam, Fehm-e-Iqbal and Iqbal’s Concept of Pakistan.

Dr. Al Draiweesh said that provision of education in the light of teachings of Islam was the primary vision of the University.

