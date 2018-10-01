Career counselling; questions and answers

Q1: I want to become a motor/automobile engineer. What would be your guideline to me as I’m in my A2 at Beaconhouse with four major science subjects? (Khurram Hassan, Islamabad)

A: There are two ways to look at becoming a professional Automobile Engineer that too with a slight diversification. I would therefore advise you to look at doing your first degree—bachelors degree in Robotics or Advance Mechatronics and then go on specialising with a postgraduate degree in Automobile Design and Engineering. This means that you can find career opportunities in the entire vehicle engineering or transport engineering in general.

Q2: We regularly read your column in Daily Jang. Today I also need your advice which I hope you will give me. I have passed the ICS with 70% marks. I want to take admission in Computer Engineering at NED University. With these marks I cannot get admission in my relevant faculty. I can get admission in six faculties i.e., Textile Science, Development Studies, Management Science, Computational Finance, Industrial Finance and Economics & Finance.

Apart from this an option for software engineering is also available in Karachi University. I need your advice as to which of the above mentioned faculties I should choose. Let me tell you that I cannot afford private university fees. I have to finalise my admission, but I will definitely wait for your advice? (Ghani Sarwar, Karachi).

A: I have seen the list of your possible faculties that you can opt for and for me to advise you it is important that I see your marks in your matric and inter in different subjects for a more better advice. However, from the list that I can see depending on your performance and interest in Maths your first priority should be Computational Finance that is a combination of your ICS and Finance that you will study in this degree and will help you to understand the subject of Electronic Financial Management. The second option would be Management Science where you can specialise in the final year doing a project on management information system again this would be something that is close to your heart and contains a lot of Computing Science. I hope you are able to decide for a subject that helps you in your future career.

Q3: Dear sir, I have completed my 16 years education in Business Studies and now I want to pursue MPhil. Now I am confused that which field of specialisation is better for me in future, ie MPhil in Management Sciences, Supply Chain Management, Finance, or Marketing. Please guide me in this regard. (Faizan Baloch, Rahimyar Khan)

A: My first advice to you would be to find a relevant job or internship. Give a few years to yourself by gaining experience in Commerce and Trade and then look at a specialisation that you find more interesting and close to your heart. Doing an MPhil at this stage will simply shift you towards teaching side rather than going towards the practical aspects of the subjects that you have mentioned.

Q4: I have completed my BS in Bio-Chemistry, now I want to do MBBS in foreign countries. Please advise me. (Rizwan, Lahore)

A: Doing an MBBS from a foreign country is neither easy nor inexpensive. The other important thing is to see your entry qualifications they will not admit 4-year graduates unless such a provision exists and it varies from university to university and country to country. My suggestion would be to carry on specialising in Biochemistry in your masters and look at doing subjects that involve Microbiology, Pathology and Biomedical Sciences in your Postgraduate. All of these subject areas have huge career prospects.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).