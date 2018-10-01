Mon October 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
KP Governor House now open for public as well

KP Governor House now open for public as well

$10 billion a year

$10 billion a year
Who deposited Rs2.25 billion in Karachi falooda vendor’s account?

Who deposited Rs2.25 billion in Karachi falooda vendor’s account?
India behind terror attacks in Pakistan, says Qureshi

India behind terror attacks in Pakistan, says Qureshi
300 Pakistani property owners in UAE come under FBR radar

300 Pakistani property owners in UAE come under FBR radar
Complete text of statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN

Complete text of statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN
Video: Statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN

Video: Statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN
DG ISI among five three-star generals retiring tomorrow

DG ISI among five three-star generals retiring tomorrow
Billions found in falooda vendor’s bank account

Billions found in falooda vendor’s bank account
Pakistan allows export of 150 falcons to UAE

Pakistan allows export of 150 falcons to UAE

National

AM
Ashraf Malkham
October 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Report on bureaucrats’ transfer sought

ISLAMABAD: Taking notice of transfer and posting of bureaucrats in violation of policy the Senate has directed the federal government to submit to it a report on Monday (today).

The direction was issued by Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani when Senator Maula Bakhsh Chandio raised the issue. Instead of sending the matter to the house committee, the chairman directed that the report be submitted to the house immediately, The News learnt.

Senator Chandio told the House that junior officers were being posted against important slots while seniors were being ignored. He said some officers were transferred days after their posting against any slot whereas the federal government’s policy was not aimed at transferring or posting out any officer unless there was some solid ground.

He gave an example of principal secretary to the prime minister who was posted to the important position despite being very junior, as he stood at number 37 on the seniority list.

The senator pointed out that the government was neglecting its policy on transfer and posting of senior bureaucrats. The government has stated that officers serving in one province for more than 10 years will be transferred to other provinces but still dozens of officers are serving continuously in all provinces for more than 10 years. It is worth mentioning that not only the government’s transfer and posting policy is being violated, but also the Supreme Court decision in Anita Turab case is being ignored. This judgment clearly stated that any officer should not be removed from his/her post before completion of tenure. If the government has a solid reason for any officer’s transfer before completion of tenure, then it should be recorded.

It is worth mentioning that five federal secretaries have been transferred a few days after their posting without any reason. These BS-22 officers include Jilal Sikander Sultan Raja who was posted a few days after his posting as Secretary Safron. Khalid Masood was posted as Secretary Industries and Production but transferred just 20 days after his posting. Rabyia Javeria Aga was posted as Secretary Climate Change but was transferred in less than a week. So many others met the same treatment.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Martina Hingis announces pregnancy on 38th birthday

Martina Hingis announces pregnancy on 38th birthday
Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway: ´I´m a victim of sexual assault´

Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway: ´I´m a victim of sexual assault´
Paris names its first street after a fashion designer

Paris names its first street after a fashion designer
'Night School' tops weekend box office

'Night School' tops weekend box office

Photos & Videos

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami
KP Governor House now open for public as well

KP Governor House now open for public as well

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’

WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’