Fri September 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself

Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself
PM under mounting pressure to exempt blue-eyed bureaucrats from transfer policy

PM under mounting pressure to exempt blue-eyed bureaucrats from transfer policy
Bank accounts with Rs10mln monthly deposit on FBR radar

Bank accounts with Rs10mln monthly deposit on FBR radar
Fawad Chaudhry, Nafisa Shah up in arms, trade barbs on Twitter

Fawad Chaudhry, Nafisa Shah up in arms, trade barbs on Twitter
Asad Umar denies favour to brother Zubair

Asad Umar denies favour to brother Zubair
Return of the jinns

Return of the jinns
Asia Cup 2018: Cricket 'has no boundaries' for India-Pakistan superfan friends

Asia Cup 2018: Cricket 'has no boundaries' for India-Pakistan superfan friends
The dam controversy

The dam controversy
Asia Cup: Bangladesh thrash Pakistan by 37 runs, face India in final

Asia Cup: Bangladesh thrash Pakistan by 37 runs, face India in final
Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar fiasco: Eyewitness recounts harassment incident

Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar fiasco: Eyewitness recounts harassment incident

Top Story

Mehtab Haider
September 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Talks begin to determine if Pakistan will seek IMF bailout

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) team will have to assess the gross financing requirements for the ongoing fiscal year 2018-19 before Islamabad can decide whether or not to apply for the balance of payments bailout programme, The News has learnt.

The visiting IMF staff team, which arrived here yesterday, led by Herald Finger, kick-started negotiations with Pakistan’s economic team. It would remain in Islamabad until the end of next week. The federal government and the IMF team would review all issues pertaining to the Pakistani economy, including the mini-budget unveiled by the government to contain the budget and current account deficits. Estimates for both figures would be worked out by the two sides to evolve a consensus.

“The Ministry of Finance has assessed that the gross financing requirement of the country would range between $26-$29 billion during the current fiscal year, but the IMF team would give its assessment after gauging the economic health of the country during the Article IV consultations,” a top official of the government told The News.

The official said that the monthly current account deficit peaked at $2.2 billion in July, but contracted to $600 million in August. The assessment of gross financing requirement could not be ascertained on the basis of figures for a couple of months, he said.

Once quantified, Islamabad would be in a position to decide whether it needs to apply for an IMF programme or can manage the economy without its assistance. The IMF team would prepare a report on the basis of the Article IV consultations with Pakistan for presentation to the Executive Board of the IMF and subsequent publication.

“The government would have to take a formal decision on approaching the International Monetary Fund within one-and-a-half months,” the official said. Depending on the outcome of the talks, it would be determined who from among the Minister for Finance Asad Umar, Secretary Finance Arif Ahmed Khan and State Bank of Pakistan Governor Tariq Bajwa would attend the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank in Bali, Indonesia from October 8-14, for further talks.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Pakistani-American Shahid Khan moves closer to £600m Wembley purchase

Pakistani-American Shahid Khan moves closer to £600m Wembley purchase
Pakistan drops Amir, recalls Wahab for Australia Test series

Pakistan drops Amir, recalls Wahab for Australia Test series
Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 just found its first crorepati and its a woman

Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 just found its first crorepati and its a woman

Neymar and Mbappe satins are Paris fashion must-haves

Neymar and Mbappe satins are Paris fashion must-haves

Photos & Videos

Even my flop films do business of over INR100 crore: Salman Khan

Even my flop films do business of over INR100 crore: Salman Khan

'Thugs of Hindustan' trailer launch leaves movie buffs anticipated

'Thugs of Hindustan' trailer launch leaves movie buffs anticipated

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20
WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot

WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot