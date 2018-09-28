Car First revs up expansion drive

KARACHI: Car First, an OLX Group company, the driving force behind the country's leading used-car online auction as well trading platform, is expanding its operations by opening new purchase centers across Pakistan, a statement said on Thursday.

The company said most recently, Car First has opened its doors to customers in North Nazimabad in Karachi, Ravi Road in Lahore, and Stadium Road in Rawalpindi.

Over the next three months, Car First will be expanding its nationwide network of purchase centers and warehouse at 12 new locations, in addition to the 16 purchase centers currently operational, the statement said.