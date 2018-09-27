Lahore bag Railways Karate trophy

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Lahore Division won the Railways Inter- Division Karate Championship with 74 points here on Wednesday.The event, held at Burt Institute, was participated by seven divisions of Railways. Lahore lifted the trophy while Railways Police with 54 were the runners-up followed by Quetta who finished third with 50 points. Sports officer Shahid Khan distributed prizes after the event.
