Thu September 27, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 27, 2018

GCU students display digital artwork

LAHORE: The final year students of Government College University Lahore Fine Arts Department Wednesday put on display their digital artwork highlighting different social issues including child labour, intolerance and women empowerment.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah inaugurated the exhibition titled “Degree Show” at the university’s Abdus Salam Hall, while Registrar Saboor Ahmed Khan was also present. Speaking on the occasion, GCU Fine Arts Department Chairman Irfan Ullah Babar said whether artwork was digital or manual, creativity, imagination, technical knowledge and aesthetic sense were must for an artist. However, he said, future of marketing belonged to social media through digital artwork. He said this was the fourth batch of GCU BFA (Hons) programme, and there was not a single student who didn’t get job before the final examinations.

As many as 17 students displayed their projects which were comprised of complete advertisement material including electronic media advertisements, pamphlets and social media pages for promotion of their brands and raising awareness about social issues.

Vice Chancellor Prof Hassan Shah appreciated the hard work of their Fine Arts students, saying they had adopted a comprehensive approach for the promotion of their products and separately designed targeted campaigns for social media and general campaigns for electronic and print media. He advised the final year students that in pursuit of glory they must retain the fundamental norms of creativity, farsightedness and persistence which were always cherished at GCU.

