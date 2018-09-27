Metro bus scam: MDA officials sent on 12 days remand

MULTAN: Accountability court granted 12 days physical remand of the Multan Development Authority (MDA) officials in connection with the Multan metro bus corruption scam on Wednesday.

The accused were already on physical remand in NAB custody. The NAB officials are expected to make more arrests following the revelations made by the arrested accused.

The court ordered to produce the accused on October 8. NAB had launched an investigation into the metro bus project over the allegations of massive corruption.

The project cost national exchequer over Rs30 billion under which 18.5-kilometer long metro route was laid. NAB looked into the complaints of fraud and forgery in purchase of land for the project, poor quality of construction material and other issues.

The NAB officials had arrested six MDA officials over alleged corruption in Multan metro bus project on September 13 last. The accused were Chief Engineer of Multan metro bus, Sabir Khan Saddozai, Director Engineering Nazir Chughtai and SDOs Manzoor Ahmed, Munim Saeed and some others. A special NAB team had raided the MDA office and arrested the officials. They also confiscated important record of metro bus.