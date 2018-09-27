Selected PM starts with begging bowl, claims Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said here Wednesday that those who claim to break the begging bowls are now running the government through donations.

“The country has been handed over to the ‘selected government’, which needs to be told that the people want real democracy. I want to tell [the] ‘selected government’ that the people want democracy of their elected representatives,” he said while addressing the condolence seminar on the death anniversary of veteran politician Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan here on Wednesday.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the people are asking if there is controlled democracy in the new Pakistan. The PPP chairman said he had decided to wait for at least 100 days before criticising the government’s policies but had to speak because selected premier (Imran Khan) is making life worse for the poor.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari questioned Prime Minister Imran Khan's skipping the United Nation General Assembly session asking the prime minister to tell the nation why he avoided the General Assembly of the United Nations to raise the Kashmir issue.

He claimed that inexperience rulers were pushing the country into disaster through their wrong decisions. “The PTI which claims to break the begging bowl has started its government with seeking donations, but they should know that the country could not run through the donations,” he said, adding the government had dropped the price hike bomb on the people of Pakistan through their mini-budget.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari criticised those who were raising voice against the 18th Amendment saying that those who aiming to abolish the 18th Amendment were against the federation. Criticising government’s foreign policy, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the government had totally failed on this front and its foreign policy was being run only on the social media. “The government should avoid making a joke of the foreign policy,” he said.

The PPP chairman said the judiciary in the past was used against the political parties. “I have complaint that neither Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto nor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto got justice while former president Asif Ali Zardari was appearing before the courts to prove himself innocent,” he said.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the PPP feels justified to ask a question why Asif Ali Zardari has still been facing courts for the last 30 years. “The fake cases still being made against

Asif Ali Zardari,” he said. He said Nawabzada Nasarullah Khan, who declared Asif Ali Zardari as a “Mard-e-Hur” had played a vital role in his release from the jail. He demanded investigations into the incidents of terrorism during the election campaign. He said the cases were being made on the printing of the interviews. “This is not the democracy for which late Nawabzada Nasarullah Khan dedicated his full life,” he said.

Speaking on the issue of water, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the real cause of the water shortage was its unjust distribution and any decision on the water could only be taken at the forum of the Council of Common Interest. “Sindh was not being provided water to save the land from going barren as Sindh and Balochistan ware facing sever draught,” he said.

Parliamentary leader of the PML-N, Rana Tanveer Hussain said there was a need to making more efforts to revive the democracy in the country. He said whenever the democracy came under crisis then the politicians were looking towards Nawabzada Nasarullah Khan.

Former Prime Minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said he had proposed Shaheed Benazir Bhutto to get elect Nawabzada Nsarullah Khan. “Benazir Bhutto questioned me why to elect Nawabzada Nsarullah Khan as president. I replied that Nawabzada Nsarullah Khan will not dissolve the assemblies,” he said.

Renowned Jouranlist Hamid Mir paid tributes to service of Nawabzada Nsarullah Khan for the democracy in the country and said that Nawabzada Nsarullah Khan always stood against the dictators and launch the movements against the dictators. He said Nsarullah Khan always brought the political parties on one platform on a minimum agenda. Hamid Mir said Musharraf still in the power and the trial of Musharraf should be held.