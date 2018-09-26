tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: The wife of renowned politician and educationist Peerzada Rahat Masood Quddusi passed away due to sudden cardiac arrest, says a press release. Her funeral prayer will be offered today (Wednesday) at the ground of Government Postgraduate Degree College for Boys, Satellite Town, at 2 p.m.
RAWALPINDI: The wife of renowned politician and educationist Peerzada Rahat Masood Quddusi passed away due to sudden cardiac arrest, says a press release. Her funeral prayer will be offered today (Wednesday) at the ground of Government Postgraduate Degree College for Boys, Satellite Town, at 2 p.m.
Comments