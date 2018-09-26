Environmental assessment of EU’s development programmes completed

Islamabad : The European Union and the Centre for Climate Research and Development (CCRD) of the COMSATS University Islamabad on Tuesday organised a seminar on the conclusion of the Environmental Assessment Project, which has completed cooperation for Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) and Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) of EU's eight rural development programmes in Pakistan.

The agreement marks the first step towards collaboration between European Union and CCRD-COMSATS in the area of environment and climate change.

Ambassador of European Union Jean-Francois Cautain in his remarks said that being cognizant of the Environmental issues arising from development activities, the European Union had decided to conduct environmental assessment for all of its planned development project and programmes.

He mentioned that the study on strategic environment assessment and EIA has helped to improve the planned programmes and to minimize the Environmental and climate impacts of the development activities.

He appreciated the Pakistan Environment profile prepared by CCRD which provides current status of natural resources, environmental issues and climate variability of Pakistan.

He said the European Union will comply to national environmental protection laws during implementation of its development programme in future as well.

Earlier, head of CCRD Prof. Dr. Athar Hussain welcomed the participants and informed that strategic environmental assessment is a representation of European Union's seriousness towards sustainable development and compliance of environmental laws in Pakistan.

Later Dr. Anjam Rasheed of the CCRD presented the project outcome while providing an overview of how the EU's rural development programmes have improved the quality of life in the provinces of Balochistan, FATA, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh.

Former climate change secretary Syed Abu Ahmad Akif acknowledged the consideration of environmental sustainability as a priority of the European Union.

He said the EU collaboration with CCRD is a good initiative which would help improve the linkage among academic research institutions and international organizations.

Adviser to COMSATS Shahid Kamal said the project on environmental assessment has provided a learning opportunity for researchers and students engaged in the process.