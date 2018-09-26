Turkish ambassador visits IMSciences Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Turkish ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul visited IMSciences Peshawar on Tuesday. IMSciences Director Dr Muhammad Mohsin Khan gave a welcome speech in which he urged the mutual love and respect between the two countries.

Yurdakul in his speech thanked the director for the warm welcome and spoke on lighter subjects for a while. The ambassador informed the audience about his favourite Pakistan Super League (PSL) team, which is Peshawar Zalmi.

The envoy moved on to more serious topics and talked about Turkey's standing in the international arena. Turkey wanted peace for the world in general and for its neighbours in particular, he said, adding, "Turkey believes in the idea that security brings stability."

Upon being asked how Turkey sees the relationship with the new Pakistan government under Prime Minister Imran Khan's leadership, the ambassador said Turkish and Pakistani people are one at heart. "It doesn't matter whether governments, presidents or prime ministers change, Pakistan and Turkey will always be very close," he added.

About the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project, the ambassador said Pakistan ought to be more proactive in inviting Turkish investors and entrepreneurs to the project. He said Turkey has an interest in the CPEC project.