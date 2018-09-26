Wed September 26, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 26, 2018

Four robbers arrested in Gadap raid

Four robbers were arrested during a raid in the city on Tuesday. According to a spokesperson, soldiers were investigating a robbery that had occurred in a shop in Gulshan-e-Iqbal on September 7 and they also managed to obtain CCTV footage of the incident.

During the course of the investigation, the soldiers conducted a raid in Gadap Town and after facing brief resistance arrested four suspects, who were later identified as Ali Mohammad, Rehan alias Tona, Sajjad and Mohammad Arshad alias Shana. It was an organised gang which operated in different parts of the city, the spokesperson said.

During the initial interrogation, the suspects confessed to committing robberies and street crime in Gulshan, Sohrab Goth, Ayub Goth, Lasi Goth, Junejo Colony, Sikandar Goth, Faqeera Goth, Ajmir Tower, Paradise Chowk, Ali Town, Punjab Bus Stand, Safari Park and Liaquatabad.

The Rangers recovered weapons looted items, including a motorcycle from the suspects, who were later handed over to the local police for further legal action.

