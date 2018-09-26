Dollar strengthens

TOKYO: The dollar was largely steady against its major peers on Tuesday as investors looked to policy clues from the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is widely expected to hike rates this week, as financial markets fret over a heated Sino-U.S. trade dispute.

The euro kept some of its gains made overnight when it hit a 3-1/2-month high after European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi expressed confidence in eurozone inflation and wages growth.

Markets around the world have been sideswiped in the past few months as the intensifying trade row between China and the United States stoked uncertainty about the outlook for global growth and broader monetary policy for some developed and emerging market economies. On Monday, the United States and China imposed a new round of tariffs on each other´s goods with no sign either side is willing to back down.