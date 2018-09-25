Tue September 25, 2018
September 25, 2018

Owning assets beyond income

NAB launches probe against Khursheed

Ag INP

aKARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has started an investigation against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and former leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah for owning assets beyond means.

According to sources, NAB Sukkur has contacted various institutions and sought details of Shah’s assets along with his son and son-in-law who have been included in the probe.

The anti-corruption body in Sukkur has contacted various institutions and sought the assets record of the politician.

Shah secured victory in the last general elections as he contested for NA-206 constituency of the National Assembly.

The accountability watchdog had launched investigations against former minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, Manzoor Wassan, Aijaz Jakhrani, Nawaz Wassan, Rauf Khoso, Sohrab Sarki, Sohail Anwar Siyal and Sitar Rajpar.

