Two minor girls abducted

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOBA TEK SINGH: Four men allegedly kidnapped their two relative minor girls from Chak 323/GB on Monday. Complainant Jagga Khokhar said that his father-in-law Zakir was angry with him over a Watta Satta (close relation marriage) marriage dispute. Zakir and his three accomplices allegedly attacked his house and abducted his eight-year-old sister Rehana and five-year-old daughter Asma at gunpoint.
TOBA TEK SINGH: Four men allegedly kidnapped their two relative minor girls from Chak 323/GB on Monday. Complainant Jagga Khokhar said that his father-in-law Zakir was angry with him over a Watta Satta (close relation marriage) marriage dispute. Zakir and his three accomplices allegedly attacked his house and abducted his eight-year-old sister Rehana and five-year-old daughter Asma at gunpoint.
Comments