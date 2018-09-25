Two minor girls abducted

TOBA TEK SINGH: Four men allegedly kidnapped their two relative minor girls from Chak 323/GB on Monday. Complainant Jagga Khokhar said that his father-in-law Zakir was angry with him over a Watta Satta (close relation marriage) marriage dispute. Zakir and his three accomplices allegedly attacked his house and abducted his eight-year-old sister Rehana and five-year-old daughter Asma at gunpoint.