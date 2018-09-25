Tue September 25, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 25, 2018

Three Jhang cops booked in murder case

JHANG: After a strong public protest, the Kotwali police registered a murder case against three cops who crushed a youngster to death here on Monday.

According to FIR, Shahnaz Fatima of Mohallah Pindi said that her 30-year-old younger brother Sadaqat Anwar Mighiana was standing outside his house when three cops Rana Zubair, Usman Saleem and Pervaiz hit him with their speeding vehicle and fled.

She said that her brother succumbed to injuries when he was being shifted to the hospital. She stated that the cops allegedly killed her brother under the cover of an accident because they had to take revenge from her brother over a fighting issue happened some days ago.

Police allegedly tried to deal the incident as a routine road accident but the family members and relatives, who gathered outside the DHQ Hospital, put the dead body on the road which created gridlock. Another mob reached the main Ayub Chowk of the city and staged sit-in there, demanding immediate arrest of the nominated accused cops by registration of a murder case.

After the government authorities took notice of the incident, police registered a murder case against three cops which dispersed the protesters. Jhang police spokesman Shahid Ameer said that an application from the victim’s family had been received and police lodged an FIR. The accused three cops have been arrested, he added.

